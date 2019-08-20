On 8/14/19 Tim Chavey departed from this mysterious world a little ahead of us. Tim reluctantly leaves his son Alex and wife Teresa who take comfort in the idea that "the distinction between past, present and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion". Tim loved his family and his work. He was, without question, an expert at both. A memorial gathering will be held to celebrate Tim's life on Saturday 8/24/19 from 3 pm to 7 pm. Friends and relatives are welcome. RSVP to [email protected] to obtain directions.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 20, 2019