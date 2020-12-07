Timothy Adams

November 21, 1959 - December 1, 2020

Folsom, California - Timothy Joseph Adams, 61, of Folsom, CA, passed away Tuesday December 1, 2020 at home, of congestive heart failure. Tim was born November 21, 1959 in Morristown, Tennessee to Clifford Louis Adams and the late Catherine Ann (Fair) Adams, the second of 5 boys. At a very young age he moved to Ottawa, IL, where he attended St. Columba grade school and Ottawa High School. He then attended Illinois State University where he graduated with a degree in Economics and later obtained a CPA. After graduating, he briefly worked in Sycamore, IL, and then worked for the State of California in San Luis Obispo and Sacramento as an auditor. Tim retired in 2015.

Tim was a great story teller who brought joy and laughter to all who knew him. He was a dedicated athlete who ran a sub 4 hour marathon, benched 300 lbs., competed in triathlons and climbed Mt. Whitney, the tallest mountain in the continental US. He was a world traveler, making many trips to Europe and South America. He also was a mentor to many accounting students, teaching at Folsom junior colleges. Tim was also a volunteer at the Brookdale Hospice Center in Sacramento, helping to comfort in their time of need.

Tim was truly loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed and always remembered.

Tim is survived by his father Clifford Louis Adams, brothers Clifford (Georgia), Greg, Richard (Petra), and Daniel (Susan) Adams, nephews Jacob, Jeffrey and Matthew Adams, and nieces Cassandra, Tania (Darel), Claire, Grace and Emma Adams. He was predeceased by his mother Catherine Adams.

Due to COVID, the services will limited to immediate family.





