Timothy Alan Scanlon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sorrow we announce Timothy Alan Scanlon, born on March 13th, 1990, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed on May 18th, 2020. Timothy was from the minute he came into this world a very bright light with this incredible magnetic personality that continued to shine his whole life. Those who knew Tim, even just a little, lost a bright light in their lives. Tim will be missed everyday by his mother Tera Adam (John Adam), his fathers James Battaglia and Donald Gray (Ann Gray) and his sisters: Jessica Battaglia, Stephanie Battaglia, Haylee Gray and Megan Bortner. Tim is loved here on earth as well as in Heaven. -You and your bright, contagious smile will be missed Tim.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved