With great sorrow we announce Timothy Alan Scanlon, born on March 13th, 1990, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed on May 18th, 2020. Timothy was from the minute he came into this world a very bright light with this incredible magnetic personality that continued to shine his whole life. Those who knew Tim, even just a little, lost a bright light in their lives. Tim will be missed everyday by his mother Tera Adam (John Adam), his fathers James Battaglia and Donald Gray (Ann Gray) and his sisters: Jessica Battaglia, Stephanie Battaglia, Haylee Gray and Megan Bortner. Tim is loved here on earth as well as in Heaven. -You and your bright, contagious smile will be missed Tim.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store