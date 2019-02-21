Timothy Alvin Story passed away peacefully in Sacramento. He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Story, two brothers and three sisters, and nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation on Thurs., Feb. 21, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., and funeral service on Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m., both at Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 21, 2019