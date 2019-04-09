Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Douglas "Timbo" Hannah. View Sign

Timothy Douglas Hannah(Timbo) Timothy was born in Carmichael on August 21, 1984, and passed away on March 31st, 2019 in Sacramento. Tim died unexpectedly in his sleep. He is survived by his mother and best friend Gina Magures of Placerville, his grandmother Marietta Magures of Roseville and his father Douglas Hannah of Idaho. He will be missed by his sister Julie and his nieces Hailey and Ashley, along with many other family and friends. Tim grew up in Roseville and graduated from Roseville High School in 2003 where he loved playing baseball for the Roseville Tigers. Timothy had a passion for fishing his entire life and loved it almost as much as playing blackjack. He loved his Coors light and chillin with friends. He will be missed by us all. In remembrance to Tim, please hand a dollar or two to someone in need. We will have a public viewing Wednesday, April 10th at Lamberts Funeral Home in Roseville from 4-7pm.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 9, 2019

