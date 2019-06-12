Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Eric Logan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy "Eric" Logan, age 49 passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. He was born December 27, 1969, in San Bernardino, CA to Juanita (Logan) Heffron and Marvin Black. He accepted Christ at a young age and developed his work ethic from his grandfather. He was a graduate and the senior class president of Cordova High School in 1988. He graduated from California State University, Sacramento in 1995. He began his twentyyear luxury-retail career with Nordstrom's and Faconnable which culminated into a position of Director of Faconnable in Beverly Hills. In 2009, after a 20+ year-long corporate career, he pursued entrepreneurial endeavors to include private mortgage banking, a start-up education company and most recently a venture in the Cannabis Industry. He married Tatiana Perry on September 4, 2015 in Portland, Oregon. Eric truly lived life to the fullest by: loving his family, pursuing his passions, traveling around the world, and mentoring many. He was debonair, charismatic, ambitious and a positive light wherever he went. He is survived by his wife, Tatiana; his children: Ariana, Lloyd and Anastasia; His stepsons: Phillip and Alex; his siblings: Andrea (Anthony) Williams; Amalia (Shawn) Jenkins; Kenneth (Heather) Rudulph, Adrian Anderson; Anita Mc Clinton (Mamemor Mbacke); Frankie Black; Mytia Black-Green (Freddie Green); his father, Marvin Black, and nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers or other contributions, please make donations to the Eric Logan GoFundMe Memorial Fund at

Timothy "Eric" Logan, age 49 passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. He was born December 27, 1969, in San Bernardino, CA to Juanita (Logan) Heffron and Marvin Black. He accepted Christ at a young age and developed his work ethic from his grandfather. He was a graduate and the senior class president of Cordova High School in 1988. He graduated from California State University, Sacramento in 1995. He began his twentyyear luxury-retail career with Nordstrom's and Faconnable which culminated into a position of Director of Faconnable in Beverly Hills. In 2009, after a 20+ year-long corporate career, he pursued entrepreneurial endeavors to include private mortgage banking, a start-up education company and most recently a venture in the Cannabis Industry. He married Tatiana Perry on September 4, 2015 in Portland, Oregon. Eric truly lived life to the fullest by: loving his family, pursuing his passions, traveling around the world, and mentoring many. He was debonair, charismatic, ambitious and a positive light wherever he went. He is survived by his wife, Tatiana; his children: Ariana, Lloyd and Anastasia; His stepsons: Phillip and Alex; his siblings: Andrea (Anthony) Williams; Amalia (Shawn) Jenkins; Kenneth (Heather) Rudulph, Adrian Anderson; Anita Mc Clinton (Mamemor Mbacke); Frankie Black; Mytia Black-Green (Freddie Green); his father, Marvin Black, and nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers or other contributions, please make donations to the Eric Logan GoFundMe Memorial Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/the- family-of-t-eric-logan Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close