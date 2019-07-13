Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy James Stites. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy James Stites was born on October 21, 1947 and passed away suddenly on June 29, 2019. Tim lived almost his entire life in the Sacramento region and was the only son of Lewis Stites and Vera Shubin Stites. He was an elite runner at Encina H.S. in the 60s and later followed his passion as a track coach. He earned a masters degree in education, became a teacher, and finished his career as a university recruiter. Tim loved to camp, the S.F. Giants, and maintaining an impeccable yard. He was thrilled to become a grandpa and was looking forward to living summers in the Sierras and winters in the desert with his loving partner Jill Mallory. They put the finishing touches on their brand new home in Arizona just weeks ago. Tim is survived by his children Brian Stites and Kristen Stites; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Bolton; 1-year-old grandson, Everett Stites; and sisters, Marsha Gustavson and Gayle Strickland. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

