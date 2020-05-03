Tim Haley born in Sacramento on October 5, 1955 and passed away on April 27, 2020 after a short illness. Tim was number 9 of 10 children to Jack and Peggy Haley. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School and Cal Poly-SLO. With his degree in City Planning, he went to work in Campbell, California. As a City Planner for three decades, he earned the respect and admiration of many in the Santa Clara Valley. After retirement, he returned to his hometown of Sacramento, where he remodeled his home next door to his original family home. Tim had muscular dystrophy; but his fierce independence and stubbornness never allowed his disease to slow him down. Tim could be seen cruising around Land Park or at his favorite haunt the Riverside Clubhouse in his motorized wheelchair. He also volunteered as a member of the City of Sacramento Disabled Advisory Committee providing consultation for years of his expertise. Tim will be sorely missed and loved by his many friends and family members. A special thanks to his caregiver Lilly Fatukala. Remembrances can be made to the charity of your choice. A celebration of his life will be held at a late date. Arrangements entrusted to W.F. Gormley & Sons and a guestbook can be found on their website.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 3, 2020.