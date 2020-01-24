Tim, son of Roland and Marlene Talmadge, passed away after 2yrs battling esophagus cancer. Tim was born at American River Hospital, raised in Fair Oaks. Preceded in death in 2015 by his wife Denise, married 15 yrs. Tim will be remembered as a loving, kind and loyal person. He spent many years caring for his parents. His passion was cooking,baking and working on cars. Funeral services at 11:30am Jan. 25,2020 at Nicolleti funeral home 5401 Folsom Blvd. More info on the Nicolleti website.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 24, 2020