Timothy Leon Carnahan
8/14/1949 - 5/12/2020 On May 12, 2020, Timothy Carnahan passed away after a brief illness. Tim was born on August14, 1949 in Bellefont Pennsylvania to Howard and Shirley Carnahan. Tim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Gloria, his three children Nathan Carnahan (Angela Carnahan), Rachel Griffith (Carnahan) (Ryan Griffith), and Micah Carnahan (Poonam Carnahan), his five grandchildren: Morgan, Madison, Rylan, Sarah, and Sankara, and his older brother, Lew Carnahan (Bunny Carnahan). Donations in Tim's memory can be made to West Sacramento Rotary Foundation at Rotary Club of West Sacramento, Club 558, District 5180, P.O. Box 288, West Sacramento, CA 95691. A celebration of life will be held once circumstances permit.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 19, 2020.
