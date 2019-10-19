Timothy McCarty passed away October 5, 2019 in Wilton, CA. Tim was born in Marysville, CA on August 27, 1949. He grew up in Roseville, CA and attended Roseville schools. He served as an AE in the U.S. Navy in 1969-1970. He is survived by his wife Charlotte, of 47 years and his sons, Glen of Elk Grove and Brion (Rose) McCarty of Ione. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Roberta Webb and many nieces and nephews. He was a Founder of American Chiller Service in 1988. He was a volunteer at the Wilton Fire Dept (1980's) and a former member of the Alta Mesa Gun Club and Alta Mesa Community Center. Tim enjoyed off-roading trips, country swing dancing, RVing in his motorhome, and "Friday Night Supper Club" with his friends and family. He will be missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a .

