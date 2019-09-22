Timothy Oria Helton went to meet his maker on August 16th, 2019. He was born June 26th, 1942 to Oria and Inez Helton. He was the youngest of four. Tim was an avid outdoorsmen. He was a self proclaimed "gold miner" who was born 100 years too late in life. He was a "jack of all trades." Besides his hobby of Gold Mining, Tim was a Roofer, Carpenter, Construction Contractor, Auto Mechanic and Master Gardener. These were just some of his areas where his skills shined brightly. In 1966, he married Madelyn Ann Courtis. Together Tim & Madelyn brought two beautiful babies into the world. In 1975 They were divorced. In 1977 Timothy Remarried to Sara McDonald. Together they had a beautiful baby. In 1987 they were divorced. Tim was a long time member of Alcoholics Anonymous (50 years) it was during his later years after he had found complete sobriety that he found peace within himself. He spent his remaining years as a devoted member of AA by attending meetings every week and tried to help as many young men who came to the meetings as he could to get their lives sober and peaceful. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister (Charlotte) and brother (Thomas) and sister (Dixie). He is survived by his two Son's (James & Matthew) and his Daughter (Rosalyn) May he rest in peace. Services will be private and for his children only. Tim will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes. Funds for a headstone are needed please make donations at the gofundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/timothy-oria-helton
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 22, 2019