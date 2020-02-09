Timothy Ray Alton, age 75, passed away at home in Sacramento California on February 2, 2020 with his family by his side. Timothy is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Joan, his four children Jeffrey Alton, Shelley Friery (Steve), Jennifer Borghesi (Rory), and Elizabeth Berenguer (Sam); his sister Jackie Flannigan (Michael); six grandchildren; one great grandchild; and his "good boy" Golden Retriever Tigger. Tim was born on November 6, 1944 in Inglewood, California to his parents John and Catherine Alton. He graduated from CSUS, with a degree in criminal justice. Tim served his country both in the Korean War and Desert Storm before serving as a Deputy Sheriff for Sacramento County for over 31 years. Tim was a devoted husband, loving father, ardent patriot and loyal San Francisco Giants and Sacramento Rivercats fan. Tim's funeral will be held on February 12th at 10:30am at the George Klumpp Chapel of Flowers. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army or Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue & Sanctuary.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2020