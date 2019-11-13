Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tina Lynn Butler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The world has lost a nurse with a Golden Heart. We are sorry to report Tina passed away last Friday in the loving arms of her family. Tina graduated from Del Campo High School. She went to school and became a Pediatric Nurse. After 1 to many colds, she started working in the Business Machine Sector. Nursing was her calling however, and after more schooling she got a job with private Doctors. 15 years later those Doctors retired and sold their practice. The new Doctor was located right across the street where she lived. Tina is survived by her Mother and Stepfather , Mary & Scott Dargen, Her Father and Stepmother Charles and Martha Butler, her Aunt Linda and Carol, & Uncle Greg, her sister Melanie and her brother Drew. Celebration of Life this Saturday 11/16/2019 at 11AM at Christ Community Church w/reception at Church to follow. 5025 Manzanita Ave Carmichael, Ca 95608.

The world has lost a nurse with a Golden Heart. We are sorry to report Tina passed away last Friday in the loving arms of her family. Tina graduated from Del Campo High School. She went to school and became a Pediatric Nurse. After 1 to many colds, she started working in the Business Machine Sector. Nursing was her calling however, and after more schooling she got a job with private Doctors. 15 years later those Doctors retired and sold their practice. The new Doctor was located right across the street where she lived. Tina is survived by her Mother and Stepfather , Mary & Scott Dargen, Her Father and Stepmother Charles and Martha Butler, her Aunt Linda and Carol, & Uncle Greg, her sister Melanie and her brother Drew. Celebration of Life this Saturday 11/16/2019 at 11AM at Christ Community Church w/reception at Church to follow. 5025 Manzanita Ave Carmichael, Ca 95608. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 13, 2019

