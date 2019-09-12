Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tinka Davi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lyndon Ann (Tinka) Davi passed away peacefully at the age of 81 surrounded by family and friends at her home in Folsom on July 28 after a long stay in the hospital. Tinka was born on Dec. 28, 1937 in Oakland, CA to Lyndon Adele Schmidt and William Frederick Schmidt of San Leandro, CA. Tinka is survived by her husband of 59 years Victor H. Davi; son Victor William (Will) Davi and his wife, DeeAnn Davi; daughter Angela Lyn Annis and her husband, Timothy Annis. Also surviving are grandchildren Victor Thomas Davi and his wife Deannna, Lucas Davi, Jordan Annis, Brandon Annis and his wife Kalie, Taylor Annis and Zackery Annis, Rachel Ann Davi and Haley Annis and great-granddaughter Trinity Ann Davi. Tinka went to elementary school and high school In San Leandro and was the high school yearbook editor, which led her into a career in journalism. She graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in journalism. After graduating, she was married to Victor Davi on Aug. 2, 1959 and went to work for The Daily Review in Hayward, CA. on the " Women's Page." After her son Will was born the following year, she left The Review to raise him and lived in Newark, CA. While raising her son at home, she would cover city council meetings for the Argus, a local newspaper. Victor was transferred to Indianapolis, IN for one year. Upon the family's return, they lived in Hayward, eventually owning a home in Fremont, where daughter Angela was born in 1964. Tinka went to work part-time for the state of California Employment Development Department. In 1975 Victor started a business in the central valley and they moved to Folsom in 1981. Tinka continued to work for the state and happened to notice an old friend from the Daily Review who was the advertising manager at The Sacramento Bee. She sent him a note and some months later he called and asked her if she would apply to The Bee in the advertising department doing special sections. She eventually became the special sections editor producing over 300 sections a year. She retired in 2000 from The Bee but certainly didn't end her career, writing for a variety of local publications and even working for an interior designer. Once again, The Bee offered her an opportunity to write for the real estate section that appeared weekly. She continued in this freelance position for several years until April of this year. In her spare time Tinka also worked for the Department of Commerce reporting for various studies for the Centers for Disease Control. Tinka was long active in the Fair Oaks Church, serving on various committees and acting as a deaconess. She was a mentor to many women at The Bee and at her church. Services will be held on Sept. 14, 11 am at Fair Oaks Church, 11427 Fair Oaks Blvd. Fair Oaks, CA.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close