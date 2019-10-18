Beloved husband, father and grandfather died peacefully in Albuquerque on October 3rd, where he resided for the last few months of his life, surrounded by his family. Ty spent most of his life in Sacramento, California, where he attended Sacramento High School. Ty joined the Navy during WWII where he was aboard ship and was later drafted into the Army, where he served a few months in Germany. After his service he went to work for Westinghouse where he met and married his wife Esther and had 3 children. Ty and Esther later went to work for McClellan Air Force Base where they both retired. Ty was a computer program specialist and Esther was in top secret logistics. Ty was preceded in death by his Mother, Father, 9 brothers and sisters, his wife, and first daughter Lisa Marie. He leaves behind a daughter, Lori K Rushford (husband Daniel) of Carmichael, and a son, James H Hirning (wife Julie), along with grandchildren Wesley & Mariah Hirning, and Jamie & Jenna Hirning all of Albuquerque, New Mexico. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 2nd at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes at 11:00. Donations may be made to Blossom Ridge Hospice of Sacramento.

