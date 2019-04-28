It is with immense sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Todd Hawkins at age 58. Todd was born and raised in the South Land Park area of Sacramento and graduated from McClatchy High School. He enjoyed studying genealogy, working on computers and learning new applications, especially voice translation software. Todd was well known at many Japanese restaurants in the Sacramento area for his love of sushi. Todd is proceeded in death by his father Dale Clayton Hawkins. He is survived by his loving mother Carol Jean Hawkins-Garcia (Arthur), his brother Robert A. Hawkins (Paula) and by his aunt, uncle, nephew and nieces. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Sacramento SPCA in remembrance of Todd's love of his pets. No services will be held.

