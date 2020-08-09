Tokie Sunahara, 93, was born on January 12, 1927, in Vacaville, CA and entered Nirvana on July 28, 2020, in Sacramento, CA. Tokie is preceded in death by her husband, June (John) Sunahara, her parents, and 2 brothers. She is survived by children Russell, Dennis (Lynn), Margie (Darrell Matsuda), Michael (Cathy), and Cindy (Kenny) Kakutani; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. During WWII, Tokie and her father endured Internment Camp in Amache, CO and eventually returned to CA. Tokie was an active member of the N.C. Koyasan Temple. She enjoyed family events, baking, knitting, crocheting, bunka shishu, watching the Sacramento Kings, SF 49ers and SF Giants, gardening and drying persimmons, and senior lunches at South Sacramento and Riverside Tanoshimi Kai, and the Buddhist Church of Florin. A private family service was held. Remembrances may be made to the N. C. Koyasan Temple, 1400 U St, Sacramento, CA 95818 or donor's choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store