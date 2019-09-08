It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Albert Dick announces his passing on August 23rd, 2019. Tom's memory will live on forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him. His smile, kind heart and big hugs will be greatly missed. A viewing will be held Friday, September 13th from 5:00-8:00pm, East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA. Funeral services will be held the following day on Saturday, September 14th at 10:00am, same location.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 8, 2019