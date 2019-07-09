Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom McEntire. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

W. D. aka Tom McEntire born on November 27, 1942 went to be with God on June 30, 2019. Tom was survived by his loving wife of 58 years. Tom is also survived by his children William E. (Barbara), Cindy (Alan) and Crystal (Wade), Six Grandchildren William D. (Erin), Noelle (Connell), Alishia (Douglas), Stephanie, Zachary (Susy), and Thomas. Five Great Grandchildren Tom and Lettie were married on April 11, 1961. They moved to the Sacramento area in1969 where Tom started work for SMUD as a journeyman lineman. He retired in 2002 as a department manager. Services will be held on July 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Grace Baptist Church 6724 Palm Ave., Fair Oaks, CA. A Celebration of Tom's life will follow immediately after services at the Fair Oaks Community Clubhouse 7997 California Ave, Fair Oaks, CA.

