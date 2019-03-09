Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom "Tak" Muraoka. View Sign

Tom "Tak" Muraoka passed away on February 15, 2019 at the University of California, Medical Center in Sacramento at the age of 92, surrounded by family. Born on June 2, 1926 in Sacramento to parents Shinagoro and Somoyo Muraoka. Tak is survived by his wife of 64 years, Virginia, daughters Sharen (Gary) Oshita and Julie (Sonny) Fong, grandchildren Alex, Mason, and Maxwell Fong and Lisa and Tommy Oshita, sister Carolyn Guro, and many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. During World War II Tak was interned with his family at Tule Lake, California and later he was drafted into the US Army. He earned a Master's Degree from California State University, Sacramento, and after 40 years doing laboratory research work, he retired from the University of California, Davis. In retirement Tak and Virginia grew dozens of varieties of fruits and vegetables for family enjoyment. A private memorial service was previously held.

