Tom Stromp
July 29, 1948 - December 3, 2020
Sacramento, California - Tom Stromp, age 72, passed away from multiple myeloma peacefully at his home in Sacramento.
Tom is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jeanette (Spezialetti), sons Richard Stromp and his wife Hillary, granddaughter Hayley and grandson Aaron of Centennial, CO, and son Steve Stromp, wife Kelly Ross and grandson Luca Stromp, of Brooklyn, NY. Also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara Stromp Piotrowski and husband William Piotrowski of West Mifflin, PA and Regina Stromp Fenton and husband Bill Fenton of Irwin, PA. Tom had a loving extended family of seven nephews and one niece, three grandnephews, sisters-in-law Rosanne Welcher and Elaine Wahl and mother-in-law Anna Spezialetti.
Tom attended the University of Pittsburgh on a tennis scholarship, graduating with a BS in Mathematics and an MBA. Tom had a long career in Real Estate in the Sacramento area. He enjoyed many hobbies including biking, gardening, reading and traveling. Tom was especially proud of his and Jeanette's travels to all 50 States, as well as trips to Europe, and cruises. He and Jeanette enjoyed museums, gardens and historical places, and he sought out those experiences during their travels.
However, Tom's main enjoyment came from spending time with his family, and was an involved and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. One of Tom's greatest pleasures in life was coaching his sons' Little League baseball teams. He was a good friend to many and will be missed by all.
We are comforted knowing he is at peace and in the hands of God. A memorial service will be held at a later date in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.
In remembrance of Tom, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.