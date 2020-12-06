1/
Tom Stromp
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom Stromp
July 29, 1948 - December 3, 2020
Sacramento, California - Tom Stromp, age 72, passed away from multiple myeloma peacefully at his home in Sacramento.
Tom is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jeanette (Spezialetti), sons Richard Stromp and his wife Hillary, granddaughter Hayley and grandson Aaron of Centennial, CO, and son Steve Stromp, wife Kelly Ross and grandson Luca Stromp, of Brooklyn, NY. Also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara Stromp Piotrowski and husband William Piotrowski of West Mifflin, PA and Regina Stromp Fenton and husband Bill Fenton of Irwin, PA. Tom had a loving extended family of seven nephews and one niece, three grandnephews, sisters-in-law Rosanne Welcher and Elaine Wahl and mother-in-law Anna Spezialetti.
Tom attended the University of Pittsburgh on a tennis scholarship, graduating with a BS in Mathematics and an MBA. Tom had a long career in Real Estate in the Sacramento area. He enjoyed many hobbies including biking, gardening, reading and traveling. Tom was especially proud of his and Jeanette's travels to all 50 States, as well as trips to Europe, and cruises. He and Jeanette enjoyed museums, gardens and historical places, and he sought out those experiences during their travels.
However, Tom's main enjoyment came from spending time with his family, and was an involved and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. One of Tom's greatest pleasures in life was coaching his sons' Little League baseball teams. He was a good friend to many and will be missed by all.
We are comforted knowing he is at peace and in the hands of God. A memorial service will be held at a later date in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.
In remembrance of Tom, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
December 5, 2020
I miss you, Tom! Thank you for all the love, trips and hour+ phone calls filled with laughter. You were the best uncle to my boys and the best big brother anyone ever had. My life will never be the same with our yiu. I love you! I miss you and until we meet again, I’ll hold your memory right here in my heart!
Regina
Sister
December 5, 2020
I miss you, Tom! Thank you for the endless laughs, vacations, hour+ phone calls and being the best brother anyone has ever had. You and Barb and I were so close even though 3000 miles separated us. I’ll never forget our trip to Palm Springs in January and all the fun we had. I love you! I miss you and my life will never be the same without you! Rest in the peace of Christ. Until we are together again, I’ll keep you right here in my heart.
Reg
Sister
December 5, 2020
Little league indeed!! Helped raise ALOT of young men! Including my son's!! Rest well Old friend..
Trisha Craig (Brunelle)
Friend
December 5, 2020
Jeannette, I'm so sorry to hear about tom. what a blessing to have had 44 years with him!! I know that doesn't ease your pain. hopefully soon you will be able to replace the hurt with wonderful memories of a lovely man.
you are in our thoughts. with love and affection, Vince and terre ilardi
terre ilardi
Coworker
December 5, 2020
I will miss you so much, Tom. Thanks for all the memories. I thought of you as my brother and am forever grateful to you for all you have done for me, my family and Jeanette. Rest in eternal peace.
Rosanne
Family
December 5, 2020
My heart is broken. Tom was a great and loving father not only to his own kids but to their friends as well. He took care of me as if I were one of his own and I think about the Stromp family with love often.
Marshall Brunelle
Friend
December 4, 2020
I remember Tom from high school being an excellent tennis player and a great addition to the tennis team. He was a warm, friendly guy and always said hi to everybody whether he knew them or not. We were in a few classes together. I graduate one year ahead of him in '65 but we got to know each other during a math class. RIP, Tom, you will be missed.
George Gryak
Classmate
December 4, 2020
Always a fun, good guy. So sorry to hear of his passing
Barb Radecki
Classmate
December 4, 2020
Tom Stromp was my best friend and tennis partner in high school - West Mifflin North where we won the WPIAL tennis championship in 1966. He had a great sense of humor and personality. We kept in touch over the years. I am deeply saddened by his passing. My deepest condolences to his wife, children and extended family. Attached is a photo taken in October 2013 at Duke's Restaurant in West Homestead PA. May his Memory Be Eternal. His buddy Ed Markoff
Ed Markoff
Friend
December 4, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Edward Markoff
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved