I miss you, Tom! Thank you for the endless laughs, vacations, hour+ phone calls and being the best brother anyone has ever had. You and Barb and I were so close even though 3000 miles separated us. I’ll never forget our trip to Palm Springs in January and all the fun we had. I love you! I miss you and my life will never be the same without you! Rest in the peace of Christ. Until we are together again, I’ll keep you right here in my heart.

Reg

Sister