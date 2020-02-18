Born April 15, 1939. Died February 3, 2020. Son of Eniz and Jack Villegas, Sibling to Richard, Art, MaryAnn and Diane, numerous nieces and nephews. Special friend to Harriet Roberts. Honored elder of Pinoleville Pomo Nation. Graduate of James Marshall High School. Army Veteran. Worked at Sacramento State College as Food Manager. Employed at D.Q. University in Davis, CA. Coordinator for 3 years of D.Q. PowWow's. Member of the Board of Directors for non-profit 3 Sisters Gardens in West Sacramento. Graveside service will be held Thursday, Feb 20, 2020 at 9am at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA. Followed by a reception at 12 noon at the V.F.W. Post 9498, 1708 Lisbon Ave., West Sacto, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 18, 2020