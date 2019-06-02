Tomiye passed away in her home at the age of 94 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry Kuichi and Kinu Masaki, beloved husband M. Alwin Sato, sister Amy Masaki, brother Akito Masaki, sister's husband Masao Fujikawa, brother-in-law Stanley Sato, & brother-in-law's wife Ikuko Sato. Tomiye is survived by her sister Toshiye Fujikawa, children Christine (Mike) Kamikawa, Keith (Jill) Sato, & Deborah Wong, sister-in-law Emi Masaki, brother-in-law Arthur Sato, brother-in-law's wife Edith Sato, and nieces Karen & Beckie and nephews Kent & Ross. She loved spending time with her grandchildren Brian (Christie), Jason (Jessica), Kelcy (Brian), Christopher (Mai), & Andy and great grandchildren Oliver, Justin, Jonah, Lily, Ayla, Madeleine, & Nathaniel. Tomiye was a talented seamstress, incredible baker (famous fresh strawberry pie), and an incredible mom. She enjoyed trout fishing, gambling at Indian casinos and most of all attending family gatherings. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to express a very special thank you to Jordan Owens. A private memorial service was held at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the . Love you, Mom!

