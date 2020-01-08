Beloved husband of Magda Sotelo-Deorosan, caring father of Terrance Deorasan, grandfather of Tommy Deorasan III. Loving brother of Veretta. Patricia, Ales Jr., Emmanuel, Dazza, Inez, Phillip, Novella, Zandra and Robert devoted uncle of Gabriel Sotelo, and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Friends are welcome for visitation on Monday January 13, 2020 4-7pm and service Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:00pm both at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes 4200 Broadway.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 8, 2020