Tommy l. Deorosan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy l. Deorosan.
Service Information
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA
95818
(916)-452-4444
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Beloved husband of Magda Sotelo-Deorosan, caring father of Terrance Deorasan, grandfather of Tommy Deorasan III. Loving brother of Veretta. Patricia, Ales Jr., Emmanuel, Dazza, Inez, Phillip, Novella, Zandra and Robert devoted uncle of Gabriel Sotelo, and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Friends are welcome for visitation on Monday January 13, 2020 4-7pm and service Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:00pm both at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes 4200 Broadway.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.