I made some copy changes and will call shortly to handle the payment. Thank you. Toni Roberts passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 19th. She was 68 years old. Born in Hawthorne, Nevada, Toni was the oldest of ten siblings. She began her career in 1972 as a VISTA volunteer and community activist and eventually moved to California in 1980 where she earned a degree in Political Science from Sacramento State University. Soon after, Toni was accepted into the California Senate Fellows program and served in President pro Tempore David Roberti's office. She later joined Governmental Advocates, a well-respected lobbying firm. Toni made her mark as a prominent political insider and relationship builder when she established a successful fundraising and event planning business in 1988. For over 40 years, she worked for local and state politicians, including three Senate leaders and Assembly Speakers, and a diverse group of charitable organizations in the fields of education, women's rights organizations, public safety, the arts, and animal rights. Toni was always elegantly attired and was meticulous in every aspect of her life. She also was generous of heart. Mayor Darrell Steinberg said, "Toni was a kind soul who cared passionately about people and helping the causes which helped the most vulnerable. She was always willing to help others. I'm so sorry that she passed away so soon." In addition to her son Jonas and two granddaughters, Toni is survived by her mother and sister.

