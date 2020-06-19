Tonnie Rose Dunmoyer, (age 91), entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on June 7th, 2020. Tonnie was born in Oak Park, Illinois on April 7, 1929 to Harry and Alice Lange. In 1946 she moved to California where she met her husband C. Curt Dunmoyer. Curt and Tonnie belonged to the California Sports Car Club and enjoyed traveling in their 1952 MG to races throughout California. Living in the Hollywood Hills, she and Curt built unique hillside homes. Tonnie had two children, Denise and Dan Dunmoyer. Soon after, the family moved to Hemet where they built the first apartments in the city. Living 40 years in Hemet, Tonnie was active in ministries at the First Baptist Church (now Cornerstone). She was office manager of the Christian School, Sunday School Teacher, Deaconess, Librarian, and numerous other roles. Tonnie was a successful Real Estate Broker for over 30 years. She also worked for home builders as office manager. She loved to travel and visited many countries both as tourist and missionary. She also volunteered in the Israel Defense Force. Tonnie retired to Sacramento after the death of her husband of 54 years. She was active at Arcade Church and everywhere she went loved to tell people about her personal relationship with Jesus Christ and her love for the Lord. Tonnie is survived by her daughter Denise, granddaughter Jessica Small, son Dan, wife Leilani and grandchildren Heather, David, and Nathan. She is laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery next to her husband. Remembrances can be made to Arcade Church.



