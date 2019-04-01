Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony John Paiva Jr.. View Sign

On March 19, 2019, Tony John Paiva, Jr. was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 50. Born August 9th, 1968 in Sacramento, CA. Beloved son of Mary Ann and Tony Paiva, brother to Robert and Gina, Uncle to 7 and Godfather to 2. He is survived by many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and was a friend to many. He was a 10 year employee as a Class A tow truck driver for College Oak Towing and Goodwill Industries. He was an avid Bronco fan, loved rock-n-roll and his family. A rosary and mass will be held on April 3, 2019 at 10am at All Hollows Catholic Church, 5501 14th Ave., Sacramento, CA 95820. Christian burial services following at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento 95820. It has been requested any flower arrangements be delivered to: All Hollows Catholic Church. Reception following burial to be held at All Hollows Hall, 5501 14th Ave.

