Tony "Bo" Rodriguez (1954 - 2019)
Tony was born September 24, 1954 and died September 22, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Sabrina and sons Antonio and Tomas. He is also survived by his mother Teresa Patterson, his brother Steve, sisters Becky Asher and Mary Almodovar. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, as well as, many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Memorial service will be Wednesday Oct 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Boulevard, Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 15, 2019
