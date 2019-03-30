Toshiko Kawasaki

Born Jan. 7, 1918 in Wakayama, Japan. Died peacefully at home with loved ones by her side on March 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, son John, and son-in-law Tak. Survived by daughter Junko Nobuhata; sons Mas (Shizuko), Sam (Faithy), daughter-in-law Akiko, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private memorial services were held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 30, 2019
