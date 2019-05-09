Toshiko (Fukushima) Tami O'Hara passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 at the age of 84. Toshiko was born in Shimonoseki, Japan and immigrated to the United States in 1959. She was accomplished seamstress and loved going out to lunch, watching movies and reading Japanese mystery books. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. P. O'Hara in 1990. She is survived by her daughter Taeko Wong, son-in-law Gordon Wong, grandchildren Tyler Wong and Carson Wong. She will be resting in peace with her husband at Lakeside Memorial Lawn in Folsom.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 9, 2019