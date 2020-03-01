Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracy Irwin Borland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tracy Borland, one month shy of 80 years, son of long time Davis residents, Orval and Ruth Borland, passed away February 4, 2020 after many years of illness. All who knew him will miss his quick wit and ready smile. He is survived by his brother, Christopher Borland and his sister-in-law, Josette Borland. Also, his adored nieces, Gabi (Tim) Stallings and Mimi (Lou) Holtkamp. He felt his family complete with their four children, Piper and Riley Stallings and Winston and Camille Holtkamp. Tracy attended Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara and became a lifelong photographer working for University of California, Davis, Agricultural Extension until his medical retirement. Also, for years, he researched and photographed magazine covers for countless speciality magazines. A celebration of life will be held in March. r.s.v.p. 916-457-4469.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020

