Tracy Nichole Jordan, Age 47. Born Santa Rosa, Ca. November 20, 1972. The Love of my life passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 22 at U.C. Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Tracy is survived by her fiancé and loving partner Michael S. Carrigan ( of 17 years) with her two beautiful children, Jimmy and Jessica Jordan, and two adorable grandchildren. She enjoyed her 22 years of work in the Retail world, as store manager at Staples and assistant store manager at K-Mart. Tracy's passions included cooking, watching the Oakland Athletics and S.F 49ers. Loved spending time with her family and basking in the sun at Jenkinson's Lake of Pollock Pines. Tracy was loved by so many people. Intelligent, vibrant and down right beautiful.She will be missed by all her family and friends, we love you Tracy Nichole Jordan. Rest In Peace My Love.

