Our beloved Travis passed away on 9/16/2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind wife Kristen, parents Frank & Jeannie, brother Frank Jr (Sophie), many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and in-laws. Preceded in death by grandparents Ray & Charlotte Gomes, Gene & Masae Joslin. Born 4/23/91, Travis went to school in Wilton & Elk Grove where he was active in baseball, 4-H and Jr Herd football. He loved the SF Giants and motorcycles, especially racing motocross and supermoto. He owned Peacemaker Pest Control and truly enjoyed the pest control industry and his wonderful customers. A Celebration of Life will be held October 27th, 1pm at Johnson's Barn, 9663 Clay Station Road, Wilton, CA. RSVP (916) 531-1261
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019