With profound sadness, the family of Travis Michael Zipp shares that Travis passed away suddenly on June 4, 2019. Travis was born July 20, 1983 in Panorama City, CA. He was a beloved son, a devoted brother/ best friend, and a favored nephew and cousin. Travis is survived by his mother Kathy and brother Tyler of Cameron Park, CA, his father Michael of Breckenridge CO, sister Taylor of New York City, brother Austin Frasier of Lancaster, CA . Friends and family are invited to honor Travis at his Celebration of Life on July 19th @ 1PM at Green Valley Community Church 3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville, CA 95667
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019