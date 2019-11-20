Tredelina Cudal Luz, 71, passed away on October 29th, 2019 in Sacramento where she resided for the past 38 years. She joins her late husband Juan Llacar Luz and daughter Joan Luz-Howard that have passed on before her. She is now reunited with them in the Lords House along with other relatives and friends and is watching and protecting us from above. Born in Laoag City, Illocos Norte, Philippines as the second child of 5 siblings to the parents of Ramon and Marciana Cudal where they lived in Barangay Araniw. She married and immigrated to the United States in 1970 with her 6-month old son Jonathan Luz to join her husband in San Francisco. She and her husband had 2 additional children while in San Francisco, Joan Luz and Jonel Luz before moving to Sacramento in 1981 to raise the family. She is survived by two sons Jonathan C. Luz (eldest) and his wife Jacqueline Luz, Jonel C. Luz (youngest), along with four grandchildren, Daniel Luz, Courtney Reveda-Luz, Jibril Howard, and Marlina Luz. She also survived by her oldest brother Wilgemy Cudal and youngest Esteban Cudal. The viewing and funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery & Funeral Center - 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, California 95820. The viewing will be November 22nd from 5pm-8pm with a rosary at 6pm. The funeral service will be November 23rd at 9am for the final viewing, followed by mass at 10am, to her final resting next to her husband. The repast to follow in the St. Mary's Reception Hall.

