1/1
Trenton G. "Bud" Bandy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Trenton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trenton (Bud) Bandy aged 81, passed away May 12, 2020. He died peacefully in his home in Roseville, CA with family by his side. He retired from Aerojet and enjoyed bowling, hunting & boxing. He is preceded in death by parents, James Bandy, Alice (Adams) Bandy, and brother Gary Bandy. Mr. Bandy is survived by his loving wife, Erika, daughter Stephanie Tate and her husband John, their children Tyler & Brandon; son Michael Norman, his wife Rosanna, their children, Crystal and Janet; his sister Betty Ann Smith & her husband Bob; his sister Alice Jean McKenzie, and her husband George and his brother's wife, Georgia. Memorial July 7th, 10am at Roseville Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved