Trenton (Bud) Bandy aged 81, passed away May 12, 2020. He died peacefully in his home in Roseville, CA with family by his side. He retired from Aerojet and enjoyed bowling, hunting & boxing. He is preceded in death by parents, James Bandy, Alice (Adams) Bandy, and brother Gary Bandy. Mr. Bandy is survived by his loving wife, Erika, daughter Stephanie Tate and her husband John, their children Tyler & Brandon; son Michael Norman, his wife Rosanna, their children, Crystal and Janet; his sister Betty Ann Smith & her husband Bob; his sister Alice Jean McKenzie, and her husband George and his brother's wife, Georgia. Memorial July 7th, 10am at Roseville Cemetery.



