Trowbridge Wesley Hendrick II, 74, of Sacramento, CA, passed away at home on August 16, 2020. Trow was born to parents James Wesley Hendrick II and Betty Lou Lorimer, on October 22, 1945 in Boise, ID. He graduated from Piedmont High School in 1963 where he played football and served on the student council. He went on to study Business at California State University, Sacramento and served in the Marine Corps reserves for five years. In 2005, he retired after working more than 30 years at the California State Board of Equalization. Trow spent the past 27 years with his wife and love of his life, Maria, who survives him. Trow is also survived by his daughter, Kathryn Jones (Russ), son, John Hendrick (Kimi), ex-wife and dear friend, Jill, sisters Lori and Anne, grandchildren Hannah, Ryan, Kate, Tyler and Eli, his best friend, Dee Cullum, and many more family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Stephen. Trow enjoyed traveling with Maria, visiting his children and grandchildren, spending time with family and friends, cooking, entertaining, camping in Yosemite, French Meadows and the California coast, sailing, playing golf, crossword puzzles and cocktails. When he was healthy, he loved to cook for others and often took meals to friends who were ill. He loved his family and was especially proud of his children and grandchildren. One of the best things about Trow is that he loved unconditionally. He was kind, unpretentious, bright, and cared deeply for his family and friends. He is greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the California State Parks Foundation or the charity of your choice
.