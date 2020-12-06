Troy Freeman
November 30, 1927 - November 14, 2020
Carmichael, California - Roy Freeman Garrett, Jr.
Troy passed away quietly on November 14th in Carmichael at the age of 92. Predeceased by his loving wife Lois of 46 years, mother Effie Mae, and father Troy Garrett, Sr. Survived by his beloved daughters, Kathy Garrett, Barbara Garrett (Dan), and Linda Holaday, and loving stepchildren, Larry Hedrick (John), JoAnn Dougery (John), and Lisa Reller (Joe). Adoring grandfather of Aubrey Butler (Chad), Lindsey Hutching (Josh), Leslie Holaday, Troy Holaday (Kaylene), Sarah Bishop (Heath), Rebecca Wagemann (Ian), Kayla Reller, 3 great-grandchildren, and his former wife Hilda Garrett. A memorial service is pending due to the pandemic restrictions at this time. Interment will be private.
To view the full obituary and sign Troy's guest book, please go to www.reichertsfuneral.com