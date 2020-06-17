Troy "Shaun" Perez, 40, peacefully passed away on May 17, 2020, at UC Davis Medical Center Hospital, after a sudden and short battle with cancer. The eldest son of Elizabeth Andrade, Shaun was born in Sacramento, California on November 15, 1979. He attended Jesuit High School and went on to graduate from the Universal Technical Institute in Arizona, with a concentration in automobile mechanics. He became a certified EMT in Sacramento County in 2004. Then attended Sacramento Metro Fire Academy and serving as a volunteer fire fighter for the Loomis Volunteer Fire Department. Later on Shaun started and owned "California Custom Tint and Shade," a commercial, residential, and vehicle window tinting company. Shaun enjoyed being with his children and family and working at his business. He loved working on cars, as well as boating. He was passionate about working out at the gym and weightlifting. This is where he often said he found his inner peace. Shaun will be remembered for his beautiful smile, big brown eyes, and welcoming nature. He is survived by his mom Elizabeth Andrade, his brother Dylan Hackett-Andrade and his four children, Alexis, Kylie, Atticus Perez, and Cruz Mattson. Shaun is also survived by his grandparents John Andrade, Marie Washington and several Aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends Due to current limits on social gatherings, the viewing and funeral service will be limited to close friends and family on June 19th at St Mary's Cemetery & Funeral Center, everybody is welcomed to the graveside service at 11 am 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 17, 2020.