Troy Shaun Perez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Troy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy "Shaun" Perez, 40, peacefully passed away on May 17, 2020, at UC Davis Medical Center Hospital, after a sudden and short battle with cancer. The eldest son of Elizabeth Andrade, Shaun was born in Sacramento, California on November 15, 1979. He attended Jesuit High School and went on to graduate from the Universal Technical Institute in Arizona, with a concentration in automobile mechanics. He became a certified EMT in Sacramento County in 2004. Then attended Sacramento Metro Fire Academy and serving as a volunteer fire fighter for the Loomis Volunteer Fire Department. Later on Shaun started and owned "California Custom Tint and Shade," a commercial, residential, and vehicle window tinting company. Shaun enjoyed being with his children and family and working at his business. He loved working on cars, as well as boating. He was passionate about working out at the gym and weightlifting. This is where he often said he found his inner peace. Shaun will be remembered for his beautiful smile, big brown eyes, and welcoming nature. He is survived by his mom Elizabeth Andrade, his brother Dylan Hackett-Andrade and his four children, Alexis, Kylie, Atticus Perez, and Cruz Mattson. Shaun is also survived by his grandparents John Andrade, Marie Washington and several Aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends Due to current limits on social gatherings, the viewing and funeral service will be limited to close friends and family on June 19th at St Mary's Cemetery & Funeral Center, everybody is welcomed to the graveside service at 11 am 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved