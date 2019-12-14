Truman was born in Belleville, Illinois on November 19, 1919 to Aloys and Pauline Schoenenberger. Truman joined the Army in 1941 and served in WWII and the Korean Conflict. Truman was on Omaha beach during the D Day invasion of WWII and continued in the European theatre until the war ended. Truman moved to Sacramento, California shortly after the end of the war where he attended Sacramento College and then went on to get his Doctorate in Jurisprudence at Mc George School of Law. Shortly after his move to Sacramento he met Mary Louise Peugh who became his wife of 65 years. He had a long career with the California State Department of Mental health and then later worked as a lobbyist for the Department of Health. Truman was pre-deceased by his wife Mary in 2014 and his brother Justin in 2007. His daughter Lesley and son Charles survive Truman. Truman was known by all for his kindness, intelligence, love, patience and strong family ties. He also had a great love for opera, symphony music and great literature.

