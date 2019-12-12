TW Jennifer Jones found her eternal resting place with Jesus, Mary, and all the Angels and Saints on December 3, 2019. She was a daughter of God, a devoted mother to her two sons, and beloved "Grandma Jenny" to her two granddaughters. Jennifer spent her time volunteering at her local Catholic parish where she was often found attending daily mass. She could also be found spending time with her German Shepherd, Alexander the Great, or tirelessly advocating for the lives of the unborn. She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey and Gregory, her daughter-in-law, Lauren, and two young granddaughters. She loved nature and animals, and was a bright, shining light in every life she touched. Funeral services will be held on December 14th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Parish 1162 Lincoln Way in Auburn, California.

