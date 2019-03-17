Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Twila Rogers. View Sign

March 9, 2019 Born in Corning,and passed away peacefully in Woodland at 98 years young. Beloved wife of 40 years to John B Rogers, mother of George (Sue), Jerry (Sherry) and Janice Yparraguirre (Dan), she also is survived by her 4 grandchildren and their families: John (Amanda) and Lucas (Liz) Rogers, Frank and Brian Yparraguirre, great-grandchildren: Will and Sadie Rogers, Wyatt Yparraguirre, Brock Rogers, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband John, daughter-in-law Sue, son George, brother Anson Dobson, and sisters Mildred Whitegon and Marie Williams. Twila graduated from Corning High and Sacramento City College and married John in 1942, settling in Sacramento. She worked for the State for 15 years and was a volunteer for the American River Hospital Auxiliary. Twila spent years crusading for Alzheimer's research and family caregiver assistance when the illness touched her family. The first Alzheimer's activity-based day care program in the Sacramento area, was co-founded by Twila and other caregiving spouses. Twila was best known for her sweet, friendly disposition, positive outlook, sense of humor, and love of the Oakland A's and Golden State Warriors. She was an avid reader, loved celebrating with family and friends, especially with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. The family appreciates the friendly and loving care Twila received from the staff at St. John's Retirement Community. Friends and family are invited to a graveside memorial service on Friday, March 22, at 12 Noon at East Lawn/Sierra Hills, 5757 Greenback, Sacramento, to be followed by a celebration-of-life reception at the facility's St Francis Hall. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Twila's name are requested to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (

5757 Greenback Lane

Sacramento , CA 95841

