Tyler Duane Cole was born in Sacramento, CA 10/13/2007, passed away 09/04/2020. He resided in Roseville, CA and is survived by his loving parents Travis and Allison Cole; and younger siblings, Kennedy, Dean and Parker Cole. Aunts Tina Lee, Ashley Cline and Ruby Madigan. Uncles Charles W. Elsberry, Kevin Miller, Brandon Taylor, Ryan Cline & Bobby Madigan. Grandparents Kenneth and Betty Cole. Grandmother Laura Lee and Grandfather Charles D. Elsberry. And many great aunts, family friends and neighbors who loved him as their own. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Curtis D. Lee. Tyler was a happy, silly kid, who loved to have fun and enjoy life. From a young age, he was very advanced; starting out as a Lego master on to using his artistic talent as a graffiti artist, which he found enjoyable and his parents loved him expressing himself in this way. He spent a lot of time skateboarding, riding his bike, and talking to friends. He was very active in the Roseville Jr. Tiger organization, where he played on both the offensive and defensive line in the six years he played. He loved to make everyone laugh and knew how to light up any room, but most of all loved his family. Services will be held Wednesday 09/23/2020 at Bridgeway Christian Church 9150 Industrial Avenue Building A, Roseville, CA 95678 at 11:00AM, with reception to follow at Kaseberg Park.



