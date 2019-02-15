Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyron James Royster. View Sign

Tyron James Royster (Ty), beloved husband, father, son and brother. Born 1948 - Deceased February 8, 2019. Lifetime resident of Sacramento, graduate of Sacramento Senior High School and Heald College with honors as a Court Reporter, Veteran of Vietnam War stationed in Germany in Adjutant General's Office, first African-American to own a Court Reporting Business in Sacramento from 1972-1978, owner and proprietor of Steel Fab, Chief Operations Officer for California O.E.O., Diamond Broker and Real Estate Consultant, Coach for Parkway, Pacific and American Legion Baseball Leagues. He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Marsha Royster; daughters; Jamella Huston, Casey Thompson and Carmen Dillard; sons Jimille, Jeron and Justis Royster; Mother Bessie M. Royster; siblings Macia Fuller, Stanley, Ramona (Sweetie), Jeron (Jerry) and Danny Royster. Services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Kyles Temple AME Zion Church, 2940 42nd Street Sacramento, CA 95817 at 11:00 a.m.

2940 42nd St

Sacramento, CA 95817

