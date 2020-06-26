Ursula Herma Burgess, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2020, at Sunrise Senior Living in Sacramento California. She died surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Ursula and her four sisters Inge, Helga, Christa and Jutta were born in Bremen, Germany, to Clara and Herman Polotzek. She met the love of her life, Neil Burgess, while he was stationed in Bremen with the United States Army. They married in 1952 and moved to the United States shortly thereafter. By saving every penny possible, they were able to bring Ursula's mother and three of her sisters to the United States in 1955. One of her proudest moments was becoming a U.S. citizen. Ursula was kind, loving and had a personality that filled any room. She was like a warm storm; powerful and mysterious. She adored a good joke, laughing easily and often. Ursula treasured her family and friends above all else. She lived life to the fullest. She had an appreciation for fashion, loved reading, travel, music, jewelry, driving her bright orange VW Super Beetle with the sunroof open, See's candy, and butter brickle ice cream. Ursula worked at Menlo Atherton High School in Menlo Park, California for several decades until her retirement at 77. She made it her mission to know and care for the school's faculty and students, providing them with help and friendship. She never had the opportunity to go to college so she encouraged students to pursue their education and their dreams. Ursula regularly received visits, calls and cards from lifelong friends, delighting at the updates they shared. She likewise built and maintained strong connections with her Sunrise family, and lovingly tracked all the important events happening in their lives. Ursula is survived by her son, Timothy Burgess and his wife Joanne Grace of Anchorage, Alaska, and her daughter Kate Jaques and her husband Steve Jaques of Sacramento, California, sisters, Jutta Grasso and Helga Hanson, and the light of her life, her seven grandchildren: Maggie, Foster, Samuel, and Grace Burgess, and Emma, Eric, and Evan Jaques as well as eight nieces and nephews throughout California and Nevada. Ursula's final years were filled with happiness and love. She did her best to leave this world a better place, and she will be dearly missed.



