Ursula Durette passed away on February 27, 2019 in Roseville, California. Ursula was born in Gualda, Spain on March 19, 1933. She is survived by daughters Evelyn and Olga Durette, son Walter Durette, granddaughter Chance Sims, daughter-in-law Joyce Wolfe, and son-in-law Stephen Sims. Ursula was the second eldest of four siblings born in a small town in Spain and raised in Madrid. She met and later married an Air Force sergeant, Walter Durette, who was stationed in Madrid at the time. They moved to the U.S. where Ursula taught herself to speak, read and write English. Ursula was a fantastic cook and seamstress who loved to share her culinary gifts with everyone. She was a strong, kind, quick witted, and selfless woman who dedicated her life to her family. She was deeply loved and will be forever missed. Memorial services will be performed at St. Lawrence Church, 4325 Don Julio Boulevard, North Highlands CA, on March 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (No flowers please)

