US Air Force Colonel James Edward Greene Retired
1928 - 2020
Colonel James Edward Greene Retired, US Air Force
October 13, 1928 - November 20, 2020
Fair Oaks, California - James Greene passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska and attended Creighton University Law School. Served in US Air Force for 20 years, with assignments in France, Okinawa, and Spain. Retired as Staff Judge Advocate for Western Europe before joining Civil Service in Sacramento. An avid golfer all his life, he also volunteered for AARP preparing taxes for 20 years. He loved gardening and traveling; his favorite hobby was creating wooden intarsia artwork of favorite destinations. James was preceded in death by his parents, Anne and Frank Greene; his first wife Mary Catherine Thompson; and his son Thomas James. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Mary Ann, his children Catherine Anne, Susan Marie, Michael Joseph (Denise), Christopher Scott; 4 grand-children and 7 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Catholic Mass and Memorial Service will be delayed until churches re-open in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St Vincent de Paul at St Mel Church, 4748 Pennsylvania Ave, Fair Oaks, CA 95628.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
