Glen V. Schwartz passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 at age 61. He is survived by his wife Debora, son Andrew, and daughter, Elizabeth. He is also survived by his parents, David and Margarette Schwartz, many loving brothers, sisters and friends. Glen lived in Sacramento for 40 years before moving to Walnut Creek to continue his financial investment career with the City of San Francisco, where he retired in 2017. He will be missed by many. Rosary is scheduled for February 7, at 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church and funeral is scheduled for Fri., February 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 1040 39th Street, Sacramento.

