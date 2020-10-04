Valerie Carvell Burton, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 19, 2020 in Elk Grove, California. She was born on August 21, 1927 in Los Angeles, California to Joseph and Margaret Eccleston. In her youth, she spent many summers and vacations visiting her grandparents on Catalina Island. Later in life, she would describe those years as some of the happiest times of her life. She attended UC Berkeley at the young age of 16, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish. Her life would lead her to many places, one of which was the Philippines. She often spoke of her memories and experiences of the time she lived there. She would eventually settle in Citrus Heights with her husband Tom, where they raised their blended family of seven children. She was employed as a legal secretary for about 25 years, after which she and her husband owned and operated a trucking company in the 1980's. She diligently kept all the records pertaining to the company until it closed in 1996. She will be remembered as a loving mother, always setting aside time for each of her children. She extended her meticulous traits to excellent stewardship on all family affairs, and used her talents of sewing and knitting to create outfits for her children and herself. At the age of 84 she started her own knitting business, Needle In A Haystack. She found comfort in caring for many family pets throughout the years, as well as feeding the many neighborhood cats that came by daily. She is survived by her children, W. Kyle Blankenship (Leslie), Devon Blankenship, Erika Hepworth (Delore), and her stepchildren Michael Burton, Steve Burton (Teresa), Kathy Blue (Gilbert) and Robyn Cima (Randy), as well as 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Kertley T. Burton. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Citrus Heights, California.



